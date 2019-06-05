JOHNSTON, Jordan (Kent):
As the result of an accident on June 1, 2019; aged 28. Dearly loved partner of Kayla Murrell. Loving dad of Lilly, Brooke, and Trev. Loved son and step-son of Roger and Janine, and Tania. Loved brother of James, Nick, Paddy, Grace, and step-brother of the late David. Loved uncle of his nieces. Loved son-in-law of Lois and Rick and loved brother-in-law of Bradley, and Leighton. A service to celebrate Kent's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 2 Gordon Street, Fairlie 7925, or to Roger; 175 McLeod Rd, RD 4, Timaru, 7974.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 5 to June 8, 2019