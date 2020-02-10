WORTHINGTON,
John Clarence:
NZ Med Corp. 898618. Warrant Officer, Malaya. On Friday, February 7, 2020, John passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Diana. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Rachel, Lynette and Simon, Martin and Ange. Loving Poppa to his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
"Free of pain, now pottering
in his tool shed."
According to John's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Worthington family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 10, 2020