John WORTHINGTON

Guest Book
  • "On behalf of the 1951 Std 6 Main School class, sorry to..."
    - Brian Bell
  • "Our thoughts are with you Diana and family on the sad loss..."
  • "Aunty Diana, Stephen, Lynette, Martin and families, we were..."
    - Sandra Worthington
  • "Our love and thoughts to you Diana and the family on the..."
    - Edna Worthington
  • "Rest in piece my brother Johnny you made my life all the..."
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

WORTHINGTON,
John Clarence:
NZ Med Corp. 898618. Warrant Officer, Malaya. On Friday, February 7, 2020, John passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Diana. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Rachel, Lynette and Simon, Martin and Ange. Loving Poppa to his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
"Free of pain, now pottering
in his tool shed."
According to John's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Worthington family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
