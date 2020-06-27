WATT, John Richard:
Joy and family sincerely thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy, kindness and support shown to us following the sad loss of John, a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. The visits, lovely flowers, baking, cards and phone calls were very much appreciated. Thank you to the people who attended the funeral, especially those that travelled long distances. Special thanks to Julian from Betts, Twizel Medical Centre, South Canterbury Hospice and Tania Kemp. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020