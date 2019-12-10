WATT, John Richard:
(late of Fairlie, Queenstown and Twizel). After a short illness, on December 8, 2019, at South Canterbury Hospice, in his 77th year. Much loved husband of Joy for 54 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Sally; and Belinda and Dave Ferguson. Grandfather of the late Jessica, Matthew and Courtney; and Nicki and Wayne. Great-grandfather to Ashton, and Lucas.
"Gone to his beloved mountains"
A service to celebrate John's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 11.00am, in St Stephens Anglican Church, Fairlie, followed by interment at Fairlie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 310 Mackenzie Drive, Twizel 7901.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 10, 2019