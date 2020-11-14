TURNELL, John Trevor:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice Sth Canterbury on Friday, November 6, 2020, surrounded in love. A loved and loving husband of Jo, and a devoted and cherished father and father-in-law of Sarah and Mark, and Sally and Steve. A respected and giving Pop of Levi, and Tessa, twin brother of Janet, uncle of Angela, and Stephen, and a good friend of Geoff and Anne-Marie. Flowers are gratefully declined, but donations to Hospice Sth Canterbury would be appreciated. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. In keeping with John's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 14, 2020