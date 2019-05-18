SUMNER, John Roy:
Born Catford, England, on March 24, 1927, passed away peacefully with family and close friends on May 16, 2019, aged 92. Formerly of Dunedin and Twizel. WWII veteran 1942 - 1945. Husband of the late Beth, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and John Mutu, Phillip, the late Brent, Ashley and Viv, Brandon and Kerri, Stephen and Cathy, Timothy and Faye, and Matthew, and a loved Grandpa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Tuesday, May 21, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Sumner family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 18, 2019