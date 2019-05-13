SMITH, John Maurice:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late of Sally. Loved father and father-in-law of Richie and Susanna, Michael and Karen, much loved Gee of Lucas, and Cate; Samantha, and Ben. A service for Maurice will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, May 16, at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Smith family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 13, 2019