MELLIS, John (Jock):
Unexpectedly at his home on his 72nd birthday, May 17, 2020. Loved son of the late John and Muriel. Loved nephew of David and Adriane Marshall, and the late Eunice Bee. Loved cousin of Grant and Rachel, and Karen and Lyndon; Laurie and Marie, and Naomi and Robin. Good friend to Jim Thompson and many others.
'Now you find that I've gone missin, don't worry about me - I've just gone fishin"
A small family service for Jock will be held and a memorial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Waimate Fire Brigade can be left at the memorial service. Messages to 15 Alpine Close, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 21 to May 23, 2020