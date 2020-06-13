MEEKING,

Most Reverend John Basil

D.D.:

Emeritus Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years.

Requiescat in Pace

On Monday, June 15, from 10.00am, Bishop Basil will be at the Carmelite Monastery Chapel, 52 Halswell Road. Rosary will be recited at the Carmelite Chapel at 7.00pm. On Tuesday, June 16, at 2.00pm a Vigil Mass will be celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham St. At 7.00pm on Tuesday a Vigil Requiem Mass in Extraordinary Form will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street.

On Wednesday, June 17, at 11.00am, the Requiem Mass for Bishop Basil will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, followed by burial at Bromley Cemetery, corner of Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road.

A Faithful Shepherd

Rest in Peace






