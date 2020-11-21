John MCGIMPSEY

Death Notice

McGIMPSEY, John Irwin:
Irwin passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 19, 2020, aged 91 years. Devoted and treasured husband of Lorna, and a dearly loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Tina, Robyn and Ross, and Kay and Mark. An adored grandad of Sam, Jason and Jordan; Scott (resting peacefully) and Stacey, Nicole and Nahshon; Brittany and Marc, Hayden, Mitchell, and a special great-grandad of Bella, Ruby, Kaleb, Rowan, and Luther. In keeping with Irwin's wishes a private cremation will be held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
