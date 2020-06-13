MALTHUS, John:

Kay, Jan, Alison, Cath, and our families, wish to sincerely thank all the special people and friends who supported us during the sad time of John's passing. The many cards, flowers and phone calls were much appreciated. Special thank you to Julian Donaldson of Betts Funeral Services for his guidance, care and understanding and to Strathallan and Merivale Retirement Villages for their upmost care of John. To Rev Rory Grant thank you for helping us so very much, for putting together a truly lovely farewell for John. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks to you all, from John's family.



