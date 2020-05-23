MALTHUS, John Reginald:
On April 28, died peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen and a much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Ross Major, Jan and Brian Looker, Alison and Kim Chenery and Cath and Ian Boothroyd. Loved Granddad of Anthony, Russell and Vincent; Michael, Steven and Nicole; India and Max and Ken and Julia. A funeral service for John will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Tuesday, May 26th at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Malthus Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 23, 2020