HEWSON,
John Maitland: (JP)
Peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret for nearly 72 years. Dearly loved awesome dad of Faye and Don, Marilyn and Keith, Jeff and Bev, Stephen and Alison. Treasured grandad of 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Jean May. A service celebrating the life of John will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1.30pm at Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Timaru may be left at the service. Special thanks to Lorna and her caring awesome staff. Messages to the Hewson Family, C/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020