Acknowledgement

HAY, John Edwin:

Erena and family wish to acknowledge and thank the many people who offered love, support and sympathy during John's illness and his passing on October 20, 2019. We appreciate your thoughtfulness and kindness at this sad time. Thanks to the relatives, friends and neighbours who took time to phone and visit, and to bring baking, flowers and food. A real comfort to us all was the wonderful tributes to John that were written in the many cards we received. We enjoyed seeing the folk who made the effort to come and celebrate John's life at the service held at Knox Church in Waimate. Special thanks and sincere gratitude to the staff of Strathallan Lifecare Rest Home for their kindness and care of John for the past 15 months. Thank you to Peter Shaw of Mainland Funeral Services for his exceptional service and dedication to John and the family. Thanks also to the officiating minister Rev Helen Wallis. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



