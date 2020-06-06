HALEY, John:
Margaret, Steve, Kevin and their families would like to express sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks for all the kind messages, cards, flowers and thoughtful gestures expressed in response to the sad loss of John, a beloved husband, father and grandad. Special thank you to Sonia Sullivan from Heartland Funeral Services for her guidance and care and to Alison Anderson for helping us so very much to put together a truly lovely farewell for John. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from John's family.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 6, 2020