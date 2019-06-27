GODDARD,
John Barry (Barry):
Dearly loved husband of Merilyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Dawn, Peter and Barbara. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Carol and the late David McDonald, and Paul and Agnes. Loved grandad of Sophie, Emma, Jack, Allysia and Luke. A service celebrating the life of Barry will be held at St Thomas Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the interment at Timaru Public Cemetery, Timaru. Message to C/- Goddard Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2019