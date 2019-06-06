FOX, John Francis:
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice, on June 5, 2019; aged 83. Loving husband of the late Irene. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Michael, Julie (dec) and Richie Hall, Karen, Kelvin and Jen. Admired Grandad of Maddy, and Cam. Loved brother of Letty and the late Leo Shea, and the late Russell. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 304 Wai-iti Rd, Gleniti, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019