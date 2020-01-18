FARRELL,
John Francis (Chook):
Passed away at the South Canterbury Hospice on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by love. A loyal, special and loved husband of Pauline. A respected and caring father and father-in-law of Megan and Lane, and Justin and Becca and a devoted "granddad John" to Olivia. A loved eldest brother of Roger and a great mate to many.
"Rest in Peace"
Messages to PO Box 4041 Highfield Timaru, 7942. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, January 23, at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 18, 2020