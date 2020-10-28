DOYLE, John Desmond:
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens on Saturday, October 24, 2020; aged 70 years. Loved son of the late Mary and Bill Doyle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lorraine and Chris Diamond (both dec), Gary (dec) and June Doyle, Bill Doyle (dec) and Ann Thomson. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A Service celebrating John's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: Flat 1 / 34 Browne Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020