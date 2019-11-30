CALDER, John Armit:

Army's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with flowers, baking, letters and cards during the time of our loss. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us to celebrate Army's life. We would like to thank the Fairlie Fire Brigade, we are extremely grateful for your contribution. Also we would like to particularly thank all the wonderful staff at McKenzie Healthcare Geraldine for their diligent care and compassion during the last few weeks of Army's life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to all.





