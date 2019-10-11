CALDER,
John Armit (Army):
At McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, aged 78. Loved husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Ally, Joelle and Kenny Baynes, Jacinda and Darin Hills, and Joshua and Suzie, loved granddad of Niamh, and Lachlan; Stewart, and Rebekkah; McKenna, and Cole; Charlie, Harry, and Jock. A service to celebrate Army's life will be held at the Fairlie Rugby Clubrooms, School Road, Fairlie, on Tuesday, October 15, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairlie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Age Concern South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 28 School Road, Fairlie 7925.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019