  • "Our thoughts are with all the family on this sad occasion."
    - Marsha & Bob Anderson
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss Mary, Colleen & Ray..."
  • "CALDER, John Armit: Loved brother and brother-in-law of..."
    - John CALDER
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
  • "CALDER, Armit (Army): The Fairlie Volunteer Fire Brigade..."
    - Armit CALDER
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
CALDER,
John Armit (Army):
At McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, aged 78. Loved husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Ally, Joelle and Kenny Baynes, Jacinda and Darin Hills, and Joshua and Suzie, loved granddad of Niamh, and Lachlan; Stewart, and Rebekkah; McKenna, and Cole; Charlie, Harry, and Jock. A service to celebrate Army's life will be held at the Fairlie Rugby Clubrooms, School Road, Fairlie, on Tuesday, October 15, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairlie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Age Concern South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 28 School Road, Fairlie 7925.

Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
