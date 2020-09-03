ARRAS, John Christian:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison, much loved father and father-in-law of Ross and Neroli, Trudi and Shaun, Craig and Robyn, and the late Peter and Mark. Loved granddad and great-granddad of all his grandchildren. A service for John will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Saturday, September 5 at 11.00am. Due to current Covid restrictions John's service will be available to view live at www.ustream.tv/channel/ACp7yH5hsX8
Messages to 139 Foley Road, RD 5, Levels 7975.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 3, 2020