John ARRAS

Guest Book
  • "RIP mate sad to read of your passing haven't seen you out..."
  • "Deepest Sympathy to you all at this sad time. John was such..."
  • "To All of Johns Family So sorry to see John has passed..."
    - JESSICA WILLETTS
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time ..... lots of memories..."
    - Kathryn Larsen (Arras)
  • "Sorry to read of Johns passing. Enjoyed a few games of..."
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Salisbury Park Crematorium
Beaconsfield Road
Timaru
View Map
Death Notice

ARRAS, John Christian:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison, much loved father and father-in-law of Ross and Neroli, Trudi and Shaun, Craig and Robyn, and the late Peter and Mark. Loved granddad and great-granddad of all his grandchildren. A service for John will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Saturday, September 5 at 11.00am. Due to current Covid restrictions John's service will be available to view live at www.ustream.tv/channel/ACp7yH5hsX8
Messages to 139 Foley Road, RD 5, Levels 7975.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
