John ARKWRIGHT

Service Information
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
Death Notice

ARKWRIGHT, John Henry:
Wing Commander DFC NZ1067 RNZAF. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Taupo, aged 100 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy (Tommy). Beloved father and father-in-law of Bev and Paul Studholme and Robert and Julie Arkwright. Adored Pops of Rachael and Warrick, Fiona and Simon, Odette and Robert, Daniel and Bridget, Melissa and Sam, Richard and Amanda, and Vanessa, also his great-grandchildren Georgie, Pippa, Sienna, Alys, Megan, Ruby, Claudia, George, Liam, Mark, Matthew and Nathan. A service for John will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Thursday, July 23, at 1.30pm. Followed by a private Cremation. Messages to Bev Studholme, Limestone Hills, 7 RD, Waimate 7977.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020
