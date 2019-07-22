REMMERSWAAL, Johannes
Antonius Theodorus (Han):
On July 19, 2019 after a long struggle, aged 79 years. Dearly beloved husband of Sonja for 56 years. Father of Margerie and Ian Gould, David and Maree, Paul and Katie. Opa and Great Opa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the late Nikolaas. A funeral Mass for Han will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wilkin Street, Temuka tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, at 11am, followed by a private family burial at the Temuka cemetery. A Rosary service will be held at Sonja and Han's home 225c King Street, Temuka this day, Monday at 6.30pm. Flowers respectfully declined. Donations to the Stroke Club and St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to 225c King Street Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 22, 2019