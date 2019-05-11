EDMONSTON, Johanne:
Trevor, Greg, Anna, and families, wish to sincerely thank all the very special people and friends who supported us with the many flowers, cards, letters, food and visits during Johanne's illness and after her passing, also for the amazing support at her funeral service, it was a great celebration for a very special person who has touched so many people with her nursing care. We would also like to thank everyone involved with Johanne's care during her battle with cancer, from our doctors, Jane, close friends, palliative care and Hospice. Johanne was very dear to us all and we miss her very, very much. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 11, 2019