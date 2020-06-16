FRANCE,
Johanna Mary (Jo):
On June 12, 2020, at home with her family. Partner and soulmate of Adrian Kramer. Stepmother and friend to Dani. Loved daughter of Valda and Alec France (both deceased). Loved daughter in law of Art (deceased) and Valerie Kramer. Loved sister of Richard and Kerry, Hamish (deceased) and Susan, Andrew and Hisako, and Aunt to Benjamin, Alexander, Morgan, Justin, Campbell, and Jackson. A special thank you to Jillian. Grateful thanks to all those who have cared for Johanna and those who have supported the family. A celebration of Johanna's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Johanna's memory to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service or via www.cranfordhospice.org.nz A tribute to Johanna or messages for her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020