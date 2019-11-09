Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna BUBBERT. View Sign Service Information Betts Funeral Services Limited 33 North Street Timaru , Canterbury 036884033 Death Notice



Johanna (Jo, Jopie):

On November 1, 2019, Jo passed away surrounded by love. The family Gerry, Trish and Dave, John, Margaret and the late Gary, would like to kindly thank all those who supported us by their visits, sending flowers, baking and cards, during the loss of a dearly loved wife and soulmate of Gerry, and a very much loved and treasured mother. A sweet loved Oma to all her grandchildren, Justin and Lu, Lisa and Pedro, Joel and Emma, Keith and Luana, Gerard and Gemma, Stacey and PJ, Ben and Kirsten. A very special Oma to all her many great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Bernardus and Petronella Zwirs, loved sister to her 12 siblings and extended family in Holland. Special thanks to Jeanne, Jackie and Andy for being such wonderful neighbours, loving friends and carers. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Bruce Small and all Hospice staff for their respectful and loving care of Mum. In keeping with Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A family celebration of Jo's life will be held at a later date.

"Voor altijd geliefd"







