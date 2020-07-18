Joffree MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "Diane and Andrew Thinking of you at this sad time and..."
  • "Memories Evergreen RIP Joffree"
    - Kelly & Sid Webb
  • "Thinking off you all at this sad time"
    - Judith Page
  •  
    - Dorothy Page
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

MARSHALL, Joffree Lloyd:
On July 15, 2020, Christchurch, suddenly at home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, loving father and father-in-law of Diane and Darryl, Andrew and Emma, loved grandad of Ryan, Kerran and Ashleigh, and Jaydan, loved brother and brother-in-law of Malcolm (Smokey) and Lorraine, and Lachlan (Lochie) (deceased) and Laraine, and a loved uncle, and dear friend of Raelene, Ray and Marie. Many thanks to the amazing staff of Nurse Maude Home Care, Rangiora, especially Karen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joffree Marshall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Nurse Maude Home Care, North Rural, in memory of Joffree would be appreciated and can be made at the service. In accordance with Joffree's wishes a private service will be held.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020
