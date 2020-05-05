WILDMAN, Joan Lillian:
At the Croft Resthome, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved Mum of Deb Harris, Jo and Peter Johnstone, Sally and Bill Gaddum. Loved 'Joanie' of Lucie; Katie, Henry and Juliet, Anna and Bevan; Henry and Sofie, James, Tom and Ella, and a loved Great-Grandmother. The family wish to thank the staff at The Croft for their wonderful care and compassion. A private service to be held. Messages to PO Box 63, Twizel 7944.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 5, 2020