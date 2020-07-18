WATSON, Joan Eileen:
On July 13, 2020, peacefully at Roseneath LifeCare, Carterton, aged 98 years, with her family around her, on the 52nd anniversary of her loved husband Tony's death. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Jeff Brown, Frank and Cushla, Tim, and Sarah and Pete James. Dearest grandmother of Denice and Chopper, Tim and Teresa, Tony and Jacqueline, Nick and Coralie, Sophie and Tahj, Tate and Sam, Marcus and Tandi, Laura and Jordan. Great-grandmother of Emily, Lydia, Owen, Maddison, Lukas, Hazel, Violet, and Ashlyn. Our thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Roseneath. A private family farewell has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020