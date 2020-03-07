SHANKS, Joan Margaret

Sister M Céline: RSM

On March 6, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand in the 75th year of her Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Andrew and May Shanks, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Mary and Maurice Eathorne; loved aunt of Kate and Paul. Special thanks to the Timaru Mercy community and staff of Nazareth House for their caring support of Céline. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Christchurch at Nazareth House Chapel, Brougham Street, on Monday, March 9, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road as Céline requested. A Vigil Service will be held at Mercy House, 31 Peer Street, on Sunday, March 8, at 7.00pm. A Memorial Mass for Céline will be celebrated at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, March 13, at 12.10pm.

Kia okioki ia i runga

i te rangimarie.

May Céline rest in peace.





