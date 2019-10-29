OAKLEY, Joan Elizabeth:
Peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, aged 92 years. Of the environs of Mount Peel and Rangitata River, born of a farming family near Geraldine. An adventurous young woman. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Edward Oakley. Mother to Frances (dcd) and Judith; mother-in-law to Christopher and Philip; grandmother to her six grandchildren; great-grandmother to her eight great-grandchildren.
We love you and
we miss you, Joan.
Warm affection and thanks to staff of Highfield Rest Home for their loving care of Joan. A funeral service for Joan will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Friday, November 1, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Oakley family C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 29, 2019