LOCKYER, Joan Frances:
29.10.1929 - 11.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Life Care on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of John (dec), a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Jenelle, and a loving nana of Brandon.
"Love you always"
Joan's family wish to thank the staff at Strathallan Life Care for their care of Joan over the years. All messages to the Lockyer Family, 33 Coonoor Road, Timaru. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 15, 2020