LAWN, Joan:
Winston, Natalie, Craig and families wish to acknowledge the amazing support we have received following the loss of our wife, mother, Nana and Great-Nana. She was a very special person who will be sadly missed. Many thanks to everyone who took the time to visit, phone and bring baking and flowers. It was lovely to read the tributes for Joan that were in the many cards we received. The family would like to thank the caring friends at Elloughton Village for your support and thoughtfulness for both Mum and Dad. Joan loved her bowls and we would like to thank her fellow bowlers for your kind messages. Please accept this as a personal thank you for your wonderful support.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 1, 2020