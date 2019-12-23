HETRICK, Joan Lilian:
On December 22, 2019, at Ashburton Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill for 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd and Shanna, Kay and Bryce, and John and Kristeen. Cherished nana of Louisa, Sam, and Ben; Sammy, and Tom; and Bryn, and Janya. Messages to the Hetrick family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to St John, Ashburton would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Friday, December 27, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 23, 2019