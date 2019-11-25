Joan DOAKE

Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy on your sad loss of a wonderful lady. ..."
    - John Garrick
  • "To Pam and Fiona, so sorry to hear that your mum has..."
    - Rob, Donna, and family koudys
  • "DOAKE, Joan Elizabeth: Passed away peacefully at..."
    - Joan DOAKE
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Salisbury Park Crematorium
Beaconsfield Road
Timaru
Death Notice

DOAKE,
Joan Elizabeth (nee Munro):
Peacefully in the loving care of her family and Strathallan Lifecare staff, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, cherished mum of Pam and Mike Dolman, and Fiona and Chris Eccleston, adoring nana of George, and Hugh. Loved daughter of the late Alf and Nell, and devoted sister, sister-in-law, cousin and aunty. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Thursday, November 28, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsons South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Doake family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
