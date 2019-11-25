DOAKE,
Joan Elizabeth (nee Munro):
Peacefully in the loving care of her family and Strathallan Lifecare staff, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, cherished mum of Pam and Mike Dolman, and Fiona and Chris Eccleston, adoring nana of George, and Hugh. Loved daughter of the late Alf and Nell, and devoted sister, sister-in-law, cousin and aunty. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Thursday, November 28, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsons South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Doake family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
