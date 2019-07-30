ALLNUTT,
Jessie Olson (nee McLean):
Peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate, on July 26, 2019, aged 103 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother of Graham, Philip and the late Winston. Mother-in-law of Barbara, Julie, Jenny and David. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Younger sister of the late Dallas and Christina. A service celebrating Jessie's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John Street, Waimate, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. Messages to Allnutt Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 30, 2019