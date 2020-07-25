Jessica INNES

Death Notice

INNES, Jessica Elizabeth
Hinds (nee Howell):
Of Black Forest Station, Fairlie, passed away July 17, 2020, aged 93, at Strathallan Lifecare. Wife of the late Allan. Sister of George Howell and Betty Seddon. Mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Janet, Hamish and Phillipa, Sara and Rit Fisher. "Jess" to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service has been held to celebrate Jessica's life and she has been laid to rest at Burkes Pass. Messages to: Mrs Sara Fisher, Shenley Station, RD 17, Fairlie 7987. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Strathallan Lifecare.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 25, 2020
