SMITH, Jenny:

Sharee, Janelle, and families, would like to thank everyone who supported us by sending flowers, cards and messages during the loss of our Mum/Nana/Great-Nana. Thank you to all that attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate Mum's life. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal thank you for each and every one of you - your kindness was very much appreciated. A very special thank you to Alison and staff at Moreh for all your love, care and support you gave to Mum.



