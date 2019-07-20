WILSON, Jennifer (Jenny):

We would like to send our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who knew, cared for and loved Jenny. Jenny received care from many services and people, for which we are deeply grateful. She had many friends, loved ones and family who miss her dearly and she has left a gap that can never be filled, so we will cherish the memories we have and hold these close. Please accept this as thanks for the cards, kind words and thoughts expressed during our loss. - Nicola, Jonathan, Megan and Katharine.



