Acknowledgement

WILLIAMS, Jennifer

Margaret (nee Cullen):

Died October 29, 2020. Margaret, Mark, Geoff and Barry are humbled by the care and support our family have received. We thank all who attended Jenny's service and to the many people who visited with flowers, cards and baking. Mr Trainor, Merrin Bowman and staff of the South Canterbury area health board for their visits and support to Jenny while in hospital and for the happy time she spent with you over many years. Your support and kind words were gratefully appreciated. Doctors at Timaru Hospital, especially Dr Stanley Smith for their dedicated care of Jenny. Margaret Wilson Hospital Wing, nurses and staff for their excellent care and love to Jenny and support to family, we thank you. Dr Paul Keys, a special thank you. Parkinson's Society Group, also we thank you. Gary Burtenshaw funeral director, how grateful we are to you for your organisation, care and presentation of Jenny and kindness to our family. Father Christopher Friel for the funeral service and prayers at the crematorium, our family thank you. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal thank you.



