Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Rod, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanna and Ryan Mitchell, Jessica and Bill Sheed, and Christie Williams. Loved and cherished nana of Isabella, and Ruby; Marco, George, Beau, and Violet. A service for Jenny will be held at Betts Funeral Services 33 North Street, Timaru on Thursday, October 29 at 1.00pm thereafter private cremation. Messages c/o 198 Douglas Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
