Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Aged 55. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of John Boy. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Timothy (deceased), Regan, Kelsie and Matthew Ridge, Connor, and Shayden. Loving Granny of Amelia, and Harrison. Messages for Julie's family maybe posted to the Walton Family C/- 186 Talbot St, Geraldine. The Celebration of Julie's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 10 Cox Street, Geraldine, on Thursday, June 18, at 1.30pm.

Published in Timaru Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020
