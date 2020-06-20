SOUTH, Jennifer Barbara
(née McKinnon):
It is with much sadness we advise our beloved mum and nana passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Wife of the late Greg South; awesome mum to Kerry; Aaron and Deb, Michael; Sarah and Chris; Haydon and Kerina; wonderful nana to Leteisha and Corey; Josh and Murphy, Courtney and Jake; Mya, Ava and Noa; and Reed. Cherished great-nana to Ayla and Belle. A private celebration of mum's life was held yesterday, Friday, June 19. We have been overwhelmed by everyone's kind messages of support, food and flowers. Our lives are filled with amazing memories of this special lady - we are truly blessed. Messages to 71 Temple Crescent, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020