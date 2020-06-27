SADLER,
Jennifer Arlene Mary:
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Lister Home. Dearly loved only daughter of the late Mary and George. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Rosemary, Willis and Marie (both deceased), Ross and Enid (both deceased), Derek and Shirley (both deceased), Tony and Helen. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Creegan and the team at Lister Home for their loving care of Jennifer. A private family interment will be held at Waimate Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to 232 Queen Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020