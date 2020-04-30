SADLER,
Jennifer Arlene Mary:
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Lister Home. Dearly loved only daughter of the late Mary and George. Loved sister of John and Rosemary, Willis and Marie (both deceased), Ross (deceased) and Enid, Derek and Shirley (both deceased), Tony and Helen. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Creegan and the team at Lister Home for their loving care of Jennifer. A small farewell was held for Jennifer as she left Lister Home and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. Messages to 232 Queen Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 30, 2020