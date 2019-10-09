KEEN,
Jennifer Elizabeth (Jenny):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Elloughton Gardens surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 aged 78 years. A loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Sandra, and Leanne and Steven. A cherished grandma of Katherine, and Laura, and friend of Roger and Luci. A much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jill and David, Janet and John, and Judith, and a loved aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for all of their care of Jenny over the past 5 1/2 years. Messages to 407 Wai-iti Road, Timaru 7910. At Jenny's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 9, 2019