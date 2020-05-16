HART, Jennifer Louise:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, aged 83, in the loving care of the staff at McKenzie Healthcare and with her loyal friend Andrea at her side. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lawson Hart, and loved daughter of the late Percy and Stella Roberts.
God looked around His garden
And found an empty place,
He then looked down upon the earth
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best.
A Church Service and Burial for Jenny has been held. Messages to PO Box 4059 Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 16, 2020