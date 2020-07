Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer CUNNINGHAM. View Sign Death Notice



Jennifer Frances (Jenny):

Passed away peacefully at Talbot Park Hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by love and her Talbot Park family. An adored, treasured and admired mum and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Brent, Lynda and Alistair, Tasha and Mark, Roslyn and Peter, Sarah and Hika, Melanie and Scott, Victoria and Ronan, Jessica, and Amanda (both deceased), Jonathan, Benjamin and Janelle, Pip, and Ryan and Melissa. A cherished and much loved nana to her 13 grandchildren. A loving wife and companion of Robbie, Brian (dec), and Tiger. Messages to 4 Luna Place, Lake Hayes Estate, Queenstown 9304. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall (behind the Church), 17 Wilson Street, tomorrow, Friday July 10, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.







