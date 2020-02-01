TRAVAILLE, Jelle:
On January 29, 2020, peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru. Beloved husband of the late Tietje (for 66 years), much loved father and father-in-law of William (Bill) and Mary, Harry and Christine, Michael, Monica and Craig. Loved by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Lorna and all the staff at Glenwood for their wonderful supportive care of Dad. A service for Jelle will be held at Betts Funeral Services Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Monday, February 3, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Travaille family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020